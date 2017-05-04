Major ferry-service announcement set for Friday on P.E.I.
There is going to be a major announcement for the P.E.I.-Nova Scotia ferry service on Friday, The Guardian has learned. The speculation is that it's a new ferry, although no one with the federal government or Northumberland Ferries Ltd., which operates the ferry service, would comment on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|Wed
|Ted
|3
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|Wed
|Ya political votes
|1
|Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ...
|Wed
|cheaper 2 stay at...
|1
|Guelph-Milton Comparison Does Not Apply (Feb '07)
|Wed
|miltontalks dot com
|9
|Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra...
|Wed
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|May 2
|watching livonia
|45
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|Apr 30
|Underlined and ta...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC