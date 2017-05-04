Major ferry-service announcement set ...

Major ferry-service announcement set for Friday on P.E.I.

The News

There is going to be a major announcement for the P.E.I.-Nova Scotia ferry service on Friday, The Guardian has learned. The speculation is that it's a new ferry, although no one with the federal government or Northumberland Ferries Ltd., which operates the ferry service, would comment on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

