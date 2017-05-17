Liberals briefing select allies on long-awaited defence policy overhaul
The Liberal government has been providing select allies with what officials say is a broad overview of its long-awaited defence policy update, even as Canadians wait for the specifics. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan revealed Monday that the government would release the policy update to Canadians on June 7 - after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets fellow NATO leaders next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Lottery Traitors
|11
|The real wedges in the Conservative leadership ...
|Mon
|JustUs Radio Network
|1
|Elevator incident reports reveal litany of mise...
|May 15
|Rhoda Ambrosia - ...
|4
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|May 15
|Stop Statism
|6
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|May 15
|Cooper Joe Namath
|8
|Water restrictions start on May 15 in Metro Van...
|May 15
|Americas
|1
|Municipal backlash to 'Buy American' (Jun '09)
|May 15
|Americas
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC