Liberals briefing select allies on long-awaited defence policy overhaul

The Liberal government has been providing select allies with what officials say is a broad overview of its long-awaited defence policy update, even as Canadians wait for the specifics. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan revealed Monday that the government would release the policy update to Canadians on June 7 - after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets fellow NATO leaders next week.

Chicago, IL

