Kevin Martin of Calgary wins fifth season of 'Big Brother Canada'
Kevin Martin, left, takes the Big Brother Canada Season 5 crown as host Arisa Cox looks on in this undated handout photo. Kevin Martin of Calgary won the fifth season of "Big Brother Canada" in Thursday night's finale on Global.
