Kayakers rescued in Digby after activ...

Kayakers rescued in Digby after activating personal locator beacon

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The News

A personal locator beacon was the deciding factor that led emergency responders to four kayakers stranded April 30 in Digby County. According to Cpl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo... 21 hr Pastor Don Juan M... 2
News 121 Ontario schools slated to close: Report 22 hr Christie Blatchford 1
News Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding Wed Ted 3
News StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie... Wed Ya political votes 1
News Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ... Wed cheaper 2 stay at... 1
News Guelph-Milton Comparison Does Not Apply (Feb '07) May 3 miltontalks dot com 9
News Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra... May 3 Old Millennia Tramp 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,810,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC