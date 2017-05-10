Jobs, affordability remain big issues as B.C. election campaign in home stretch
Tuesday marks the end of a bitterly fought election campaign in British Columbia, leaving voters to decide whether the Liberals' jobs-centred pitch is enough to clinch a fifth consecutive term in office or whether the NDP convinced them it is time for new hands at the helm. If the Liberals win a majority it will mean two decades in power for the party that first formed government in 2001.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|justified
|21
|Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Trudeau your Pres...
|32
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|5 hr
|Macron your Presi...
|3
|Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08)
|9 hr
|usual solution
|17
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|17 hr
|Max
|50
|A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over...
|17 hr
|Max
|1
|John Ivison: Late in the CPC leadership race, C...
|Sun
|frank
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC