Jobs, affordability remain big issues as B.C. election campaign in home stretch

Tuesday marks the end of a bitterly fought election campaign in British Columbia, leaving voters to decide whether the Liberals' jobs-centred pitch is enough to clinch a fifth consecutive term in office or whether the NDP convinced them it is time for new hands at the helm. If the Liberals win a majority it will mean two decades in power for the party that first formed government in 2001.

