Highlights from Wednesday's census data on age and sex in Canada

Some highlights from Wednesday's release of Statistics Canada's latest tranche of census data, this one focused on age, sex and dwelling types: - The inexorable march of baby boomers towards retirement resulted in a 20 per cent increase in the number of Canadians aged 65 and older between 2011 and 2016, the largest such increase in 70 years. - There are 5.9 million Canadians aged 65 and older, a group that now outnumbers children 14 and under for the first time in history.

