High employees mean higher costs when...

High employees mean higher costs when marijuana legalized, oil and gas CEOs warn

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The issue of drug use is closely watched in the industry, where workers tend to be young and hazards include long commutes to and from remote drilling sites, wells that produce poisonous or explosive gas and exposure to heavy machinery. Many oil and gas companies have strict bans on alcohol and drugs at work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112 17 hr Underlined and ta... 2
News Federal government's position on Manitoba borde... Sun fears-of-trump 1
News Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo... Sun Meg 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) Sat Zap 49
News a Million in Salaries 2 Acton via Lotto 2010 el... (Sep '10) Sat OLG 24
News 'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp... Sat Waikiki Vermin 6
News David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo... Sat Fill Sheegles Wallet 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,065 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC