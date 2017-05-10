Heavy rain likely to cause flooding i...

Heavy rain likely to cause flooding in Central and Eastern Canada...

Persistent, steady rains soaking swaths of Central and Eastern Canada that have already endured record precipitation levels threatened to trigger widespread flooding Friday and put residents and governments on high alert. Environment Canada said a massive system is slowly drenching much of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes, triggering everything from contingency plans and flood warnings to states of emergency in dozens of municipalities.

