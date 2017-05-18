Grand chief's 120-km walk to counter Canada 150 festivities, honour resilience
Grand Chief Derek Nepinak of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs discusses the ongoing rejection of Canada's Bill C-33, the "First Nations Control of First Nations Education Act" during a news conference in Ottawa on April 28, 2014. A Manitoba indigenous leader plans to walk 120 kilometres next month in a decidedly different commemoration of Canada's 150th birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadians need to replace backyards with balconies
|9 hr
|May-24th-weekend
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|11 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official...
|23 hr
|MP Mike Chong 2 e...
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Sat
|will market bust
|9
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Government must have power in approval of infra...
|May 19
|Money Changers
|1
|Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of so...
|May 18
|storm watch lifted
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC