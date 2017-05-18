Government must have power in approva...

Government must have power in approval of infrastructure bank deals: Barton

Yesterday Read more: The Guardian

The man who played a lead role in drawing up the blueprint for Canada's proposed infrastructure bank says the agency should not be completely independent of political oversight. Dominic Barton, chair of the feds' influential economic growth council, tells The Canadian Press that he's fine with cabinet having a say in the selection of projects supported through a bank that's designed to merge billions in public and private cash for infrastructure.

Chicago, IL

