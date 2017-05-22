Fundraising site for Nunavut greenhou...

Fundraising site for Nunavut greenhouse draws dollars, encouragement and advice

A teacher in Nunavut who turned to crowdfunding for a modest greenhouse to grow vegetables with his students is revising his plans after Canadians responded with a bumper crop of donations. Adam Malcolm originally asked for $4,500 on GoFundMe for a greenhouse about the size of a garden shed to grow fresh produce in Qikiqtarjuaq, but following news reports about his project last month, more than four times that amount has been pledged.

Chicago, IL

