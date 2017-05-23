Freeland tells Mexicans that Canada s...

Freeland tells Mexicans that Canada sees NAFTA as a three-way negotiation

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Mexico City today to reassure officials Canada is committed to a three-way renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement along with the United States. Freeland is downplaying any suggestion the NAFTA renegotiation might lead Canada to do a side deal with a hard-bargaining Trump administration - something Mexico doesn't want.

Chicago, IL

