Freeland speech to trumpet Canadian tolerance, but no shouting at Trump please
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says the world wants Canada to trumpet tolerance and diversity. That's her plan for what is being billed as a major foreign policy speech early next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08)
|5 hr
|Maybe
|18
|Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation
|7 hr
|First Nations Wat...
|1
|O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official...
|11 hr
|Stop Statism
|2
|Canadians need to replace backyards with balconies
|Sun
|May-24th-weekend
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Sun
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Sat
|will market bust
|9
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC