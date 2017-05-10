Franklin researchers hope to link DNA...

Franklin researchers hope to link DNA from sailors' bones with descendants

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

Researchers who have completed the first genetic analysis on the bones from the crew of the doomed Franklin expedition in Canada's Arctic say they're hoping to meet living descendants to match them with the remains of their ancestors. Anne Keenlyside, an anthropologist at Trent University and co-author of a study on the remains, performed DNA analysis of tooth and bone samples recovered from eight sites where sailors died after they deserted the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror in April 1848.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee claimants coming to Canada through the ... 20 hr tomin cali 5
News Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08) Sat digital-snake-oil 16
News Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo... Fri Pastor Don Juan M... 2
News 121 Ontario schools slated to close: Report Fri Christie Blatchford 1
News Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding May 3 Ted 3
News StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie... May 3 Ya political votes 1
News Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ... May 3 cheaper 2 stay at... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,102 • Total comments across all topics: 280,843,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC