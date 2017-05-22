Foul play not suspected in death of boy, 8, found in provincial park
Foul play is not suspected in the death of an eight-year-old boy who was found in a northwestern Ontario provincial park. Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to Rushing River Provincial Park to investigate reports of a missing person Saturday evening.
