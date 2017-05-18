Final counts in B.C. election due in days; high stakes for Liberals, NDP, Greens
British Columbia's final ballot count starts Monday to determine which party forms the province's next government almost two weeks after election day, barring judicial recounts. Christy Clark's Liberals held a slight lead heading into the final count, needing only one riding to change in their favour for the slimmest of majority governments in the province's 87-seat legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canadians need to replace backyards with balconies
|1 hr
|May-24th-weekend
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|3 hr
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official...
|16 hr
|MP Mike Chong 2 e...
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|16 hr
|will market bust
|9
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|Fri
|Storm damage
|1
|Government must have power in approval of infra...
|Fri
|Money Changers
|1
|Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of so...
|Thu
|storm watch lifted
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC