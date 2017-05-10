Feds hope pot-by-numbers effort helps...

Feds hope pot-by-numbers effort helps extinguish illegal marijuana trade

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Penticton Herald

A Canadian flag with a marijuana leaf on it flies during a 4/20 rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on April 20, 2017. The federal government is hoping to find strength in numbers as it tries to stamp out the illicit marijuana market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 4 hr Brexx 28
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 10 hr no secret 2 tricky 52
News Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C... 13 hr Comey a KarmaCham... 3
News 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f... 14 hr Kim Jong is ILL 1
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) 22 hr Revive the Torys eh 17
News Motz throws Tory leadership support behind Erin... 23 hr who r Tools 1
News Brad Trost's Bill To Privatize CBC Fails Specta... 23 hr who r Tools 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,541 • Total comments across all topics: 280,944,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC