Federal cabinet to have oversight in infrastructure bank deals:...
The Trudeau cabinet will have a say in approving infrastructure projects evaluated by a new agency designed to merge billions in public and private cash - even though it's supposed to operate at arm's-length from government. The government's goal is to make the soon-to-be-launched infrastructure bank as independent as possible when it comes to the governance and management of projects, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Monday.
