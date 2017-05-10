Families unsure whether to take part in missing Indigenous women inquiry
Some families of missing and murdered Indigenous women remain uncertain if they should take part in a national inquiry aimed at examining the violence in their communities, according to a group representing them. Representatives of the Manitoba Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Coalition said a meeting Saturday to talk over the responses from inquiry staff to major questions have failed to produce clear answers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to learn French? You're not alone - adult ...
|2 hr
|FSL
|1
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|13 hr
|Cooper Joe Namath
|6
|Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13)
|Fri
|Stop Statism
|4
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Stop Statism
|29
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Fri
|Russian Billionaires
|10
|Tax-efficient strategies for stretching your ne...
|Fri
|PILASTER Out of C...
|1
|Toronto lawyer accuses Ontario SIU of 'whitewas...
|Fri
|Shame
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC