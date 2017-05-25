European addiction experts urge expan...

European addiction experts urge expansion of medical heroin program in Canada

Addiction experts from five European countries have gathered in Vancouver to discuss the benefits of their prescription heroin programs and to urge Canada to expand its one clinic in the midst of a national overdose crisis. Eugenia Oviedo-Joekes, an associate professor at the University of British Columbia's School of Public Health, has presented two major Canadian studies that led to North America's only medical heroin program.

