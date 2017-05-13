ELECTION 2017: B.C. will have first m...

ELECTION 2017: B.C. will have first minority government in 64 years

Invermere Valley Echo

Liberal Premier Christy Clark will lead B.C. with a minority government, as the final count in the 41st provincial election is in. Elections B.C. has announced a minority government win for Clark, with a final count of 43 for the Liberals seats - one short of maintaining a majority.

Chicago, IL

