Doctors urge Canada to make it legal to pay for sperm, eggs - even if people 'line up' to make a quick buck The federal government should scrap a 13-year-old ban and make it legal to pay people to be surrogate mothers or donate sperm or eggs, Canada's fertility doctors urge in a major new policy position. The Canadian Fertility and Andrology Society suggests the public has become more comfortable with "assisted reproduction" generally, and that it's time to permit carefully regulated commercialization of the key human ingredients.

