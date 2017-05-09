Disgraced Don Meredith quits Senate r...

Disgraced Don Meredith quits Senate rather than face expulsion vote

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: 680News

Senator Don Meredith leaves a Senate committee in Ottawa on April 4, 2017. Disgraced Sen. Don Meredith is resigning from the Senate rather than wait to see if his colleagues expel him for having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... 1 hr CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News SIU clears Halton officer over response to shoo... 10 hr Copper 1
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 17 hr oh sure 23
News Uniqueness of autism is celebrated (May '14) 19 hr Untapped Pool of ... 4
News No Fixed Address: More immigrants 'fleeing to t... 20 hr Del 1
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... Mon Ned 1
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... Mon lack of maintenance 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC