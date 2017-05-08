Digby woman uses history to talk incl...

Digby woman uses history to talk inclusivity

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Amherst Daily News

"I know talking about history can offend some people, but we deserve to know our area's history and that it includes slavery," she says. The fact that Digby County had slavery is lost on many people, according to Doucette, simply because this piece of history was not taught in school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No Fixed Address: More immigrants 'fleeing to t... 26 min Del 1
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 3 hr Frankcanuck 22
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... 14 hr Ned 1
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... 14 hr lack of maintenance 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) 14 hr Wynne Monkey Biz 51
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) 14 hr USA Monkey Biz 4
News Son of late PM Pierre Trudeau becomes Canada's ... (Oct '15) Mon Trudeau your Pres... 32
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,803 • Total comments across all topics: 280,887,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC