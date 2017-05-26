Did Tides Foundation Sway Canadian Election? MP Wants Investigation

Referring to a report released this week , Cooper specifically wants to know if the leftist Tides Foundation broke Canadian law by inserting itself into the election by supporting Liberal Party candidates through direct financing of their campaigns. The report, entitled Elections Canada Complaint Regarding Foreign Influence in the 2015 Canadian Election, says that left-wing third parties - dominated by the Tides Foundation - worked to defeat the Conservative government of Stephen Harper because it was perceived as unfriendly to their environmentalist agenda.

