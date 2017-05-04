Cyclists kick off coast-to-coast Cana...

Cyclists kick off coast-to-coast Canada 150 journey in St. John's

Jonathon Reed and Asad Chishti embarked on a cross-country cycling tour from St. John's on Thursday. Canada's 150th birthday is the reason why two cyclists from Kingston, Ont., are embarking on a 15,000 km coast-to-coast journey.

Chicago, IL

