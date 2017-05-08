Conservatives question government purchase of Trudeau replicas, musical tickets
The cheapest life-size-but-lifeless version of the prime minister cost $63.24, according to documents released to the House of Commons this week that showed the government spent nearly $1,900 on cardboard Trudeau likenesses. The "stand-up guy" made for much merriment during question period Tuesday as the Opposition Conservatives and the NDP seized on the chance to play the latest Liberal branding exercise for political points - and laughs.
