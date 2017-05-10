Chong: Canada should 'punch back hard' in U.S. trade fight
Conservative leadership candidate Michael Chong says Canada should impose its own tariffs to fight back against American trade measures, and threatens retaliatory action if he were to become prime minister. "Look, we're dealing with an American president who is bullying Canadians, who is bullying our economic sectors, and we have to punch back hard," Chong told Evan Solomon, host of CTV's Question Period.
