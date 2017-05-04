Canadian networks eyeing new U.S. shows for import

Canada's private TV networks will gamble approximately $700 million in Los Angeles later this month as they try to import the next big hit TV series. What will they be buying? ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW will showcase their new wares at their annual "upfronts" to advertisers beginning the week of May 15. The networks will be showing off new series starring the likes of Carol Burnett, Felicity Huffman, Jon Cryer, Eva Longoria, David Boreanaz and Lauren Graham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.