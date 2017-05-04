Canadian networks eyeing new U.S. shows for import
Canada's private TV networks will gamble approximately $700 million in Los Angeles later this month as they try to import the next big hit TV series. What will they be buying? ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW will showcase their new wares at their annual "upfronts" to advertisers beginning the week of May 15. The networks will be showing off new series starring the likes of Carol Burnett, Felicity Huffman, Jon Cryer, Eva Longoria, David Boreanaz and Lauren Graham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo...
|18 hr
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|2
|121 Ontario schools slated to close: Report
|19 hr
|Christie Blatchford
|1
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|Wed
|Ted
|3
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|Wed
|Ya political votes
|1
|Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ...
|Wed
|cheaper 2 stay at...
|1
|Guelph-Milton Comparison Does Not Apply (Feb '07)
|May 3
|miltontalks dot com
|9
|Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra...
|May 3
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC