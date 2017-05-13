Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting ...

Canadian Hurricane Centre predicting active season for Atlantic Canada

7 hrs ago

The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax is forecasting a more active storm season this year, mainly because the El NiA o weather pattern may be a little later in getting established in the Pacific Ocean off South America. Hurricane seasons tend to be quieter in El NiA o years and more active in La NiA a years - such as 2016.

