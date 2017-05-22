Canadian CF-18 Hornet fighter jets to begin patrolling in Iceland today
A pilot positions a CF-18 Hornet at the CFB Cold Lake, in Cold Lake, Alberta on October 21, 2014. Canadian CF-18 fighter jets will begin patrolling Iceland's airspace today as part of Canada's contribution to NATO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08)
|5 hr
|Maybe
|18
|Immigrants to Canada helped build the nation
|7 hr
|First Nations Wat...
|1
|O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official...
|11 hr
|Stop Statism
|2
|Canadians need to replace backyards with balconies
|Sun
|May-24th-weekend
|1
|Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ...
|Sun
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14)
|Sat
|will market bust
|9
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC