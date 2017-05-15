Canada Post unveils Trans-Canada Highway stamp as part of celebratory series
The 8,000-kilometre highway that connects our country from east to west is celebrated in the latest stamp to mark Canada's 150th birthday. Award-winning country music star Dean Brody unveiled the Canada Post stamp today in Regina on a stop during his national tour along much of the iconic highway.
