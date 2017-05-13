Canada considers giving UN funds for ...

Canada considers giving UN funds for victims of peacekeeping sex abuse

SooToday

Canada is in talks with the United Nations about donating money to a special trust fund set up for victims of sexual abuse by peacekeepers, a senior UN official revealed on Wednesday. Atul Khare, the under-secretary-general for peacekeeping field support, wouldn't say how much Canada is looking to provide for the Trust Fund in Support of Victims of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse.

