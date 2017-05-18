Canada, 10 other countries will move ...

Canada, 10 other countries will move forward on a new TPP after US withdrawal

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Canada and 10 other countries agreed this weekend to re-evaluate the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the controversial trade deal that has been assumed dead since the U.S. pulled out in January. Trade officials said the deal would change significantly without American involvement, although leaders from the 11 remaining countries are still figuring out what a revised trade plan would look like.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News O'Leary support base split on Bernier, official... 2 hr Stop Statism 2
News Canadians need to replace backyards with balconies 20 hr May-24th-weekend 1
News Jagmeet Singh, the social media star who wants ... 22 hr JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Johnson Associates Announces Addition of Two Ne... (May '14) Sat will market bust 9
News Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar... May 19 Storm damage 1
News Government must have power in approval of infra... May 19 Money Changers 1
News Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of so... May 18 storm watch lifted 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,008 • Total comments across all topics: 281,193,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC