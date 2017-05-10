Bridgetown stamp collector honours unforgettable Canadian women
With Canada's 150th birthday fast approaching, now may just be the perfect time to brush up on your Canadian history. If you're looking to learn a thing or two about the extraordinary women who have helped shape our country, Bridgetown's Bill Hamilton and his stamp collection have you covered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee claimants coming to Canada through the ...
|15 hr
|tomin cali
|5
|Few kids receiving mental health care - Zeni (Jul '08)
|21 hr
|digital-snake-oil
|16
|Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo...
|Fri
|Pastor Don Juan M...
|2
|121 Ontario schools slated to close: Report
|Fri
|Christie Blatchford
|1
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|May 3
|Ted
|3
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|May 3
|Ya political votes
|1
|Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ...
|May 3
|cheaper 2 stay at...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC