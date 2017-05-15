Bell appeals to cord-cutters with live TV streaming service Alt TV
The service lets viewers stream live programs through devices like Apple TV, on their computers and through smartphones or tablets. It starts at $14.95 per month for a package of 30 channels, which includes Canadian networks CBC, CTV, Global and City and the big U.S. networks ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.
