Baloney Meter: will legalizing pot keep it out of the hands of kids?
During the 2015 election, the Liberals campaigned on a plan to greenlight marijuana for recreational use to keep it of the hands of children and the profits out of the hands of criminals. The party's election platform said Canada's current approach - criminalizing people for possession and use - traps too many Canadians in the justice system for minor offences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|19 hr
|Ted
|3
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|Wed
|Ya political votes
|1
|Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ...
|Wed
|cheaper 2 stay at...
|1
|Guelph-Milton Comparison Does Not Apply (Feb '07)
|Wed
|miltontalks dot com
|9
|Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra...
|Wed
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|May 2
|watching livonia
|45
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|Apr 30
|Underlined and ta...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC