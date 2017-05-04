B.C. NDP vows to fight Trans Mountain pipeline, but wona t say how
The British Columbia New Democrat platform promises to use "every tool in the toolbox" to stop Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from going ahead. "I'm going to be discussing those with the prime minister the day after the election," he said on a campaign stop this week in Kamloops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Latest news on Lake Ontario region flooding
|8 hr
|Ted
|3
|StatCan says rapidly aging population still yie...
|12 hr
|Ya political votes
|1
|Grandpa loves his detached house: Why Canada's ...
|13 hr
|cheaper 2 stay at...
|1
|Guelph-Milton Comparison Does Not Apply (Feb '07)
|18 hr
|miltontalks dot com
|9
|Brief relief promised for six Canadians with ra...
|Wed
|Old Millennia Tramp
|1
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|Tue
|watching livonia
|45
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|Apr 30
|Underlined and ta...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC