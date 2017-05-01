B.C. Liberal leader's encounter with ...

B.C. Liberal leader's encounter with woman goes viral on social media

A brief encounter between Liberal Leader Christy Clark and a woman who said she would never vote for her is continuing to reverberate in British Columbia's election campaign. A video posted online last week shows Clark in a North Vancouver market shaking hands with a woman who introduces herself as Linda and says she would never vote for her and begins to explain why.

