B.C. Liberal leader's encounter with woman goes viral on social media
A brief encounter between Liberal Leader Christy Clark and a woman who said she would never vote for her is continuing to reverberate in British Columbia's election campaign. A video posted online last week shows Clark in a North Vancouver market shaking hands with a woman who introduces herself as Linda and says she would never vote for her and begins to explain why.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chilliwack Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We are not going to be silent': Canadian women...
|19 hr
|watching livonia
|45
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|Sun
|Underlined and ta...
|2
|Federal government's position on Manitoba borde...
|Apr 30
|fears-of-trump
|1
|Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo...
|Apr 30
|Meg
|1
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|Apr 29
|Zap
|49
|a Million in Salaries 2 Acton via Lotto 2010 el... (Sep '10)
|Apr 29
|OLG
|24
|'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp...
|Apr 29
|Waikiki Vermin
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC