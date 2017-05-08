B.C. has first minority government in...

B.C. has first minority government in 65 years; Greens hold power balance

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Barriere Star Journal

British Columbia has its first minority government in 65 years as the Liberals squeaked out a razor-thin victory over the NDP on Tuesday, with the Green party holding the balance of power for the first time in Canadian history. Christy Clark's Liberals won 43 seats, the NDP under John Horgan got 41 and the Greens led by Andrew Weaver achieved a major breakthrough by picking up three seats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Barriere Star Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Asylum seeker charged with assault says he's no... 1 hr CBC GEY NEWS at 11 1
News SIU clears Halton officer over response to shoo... 10 hr Copper 1
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 17 hr oh sure 23
News Uniqueness of autism is celebrated (May '14) 19 hr Untapped Pool of ... 4
News No Fixed Address: More immigrants 'fleeing to t... 20 hr Del 1
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... Mon Ned 1
News Many insurance policies don't cover flooding, a... Mon lack of maintenance 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC