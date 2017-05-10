B.C. election: NDP asks for recounts ...

B.C. election: NDP asks for recounts in three Vancouver-area ridings

British Columbia's two major political parties are still battling to win the election days after the polls closed, with the NDP requesting recounts in three close ridings. The New Democrats say they have submitted a formal request to Elections BC for recounts in the ridings of Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, Vancouver-False Creek and Richmond-Queensborough.

Chicago, IL

