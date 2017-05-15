Aga Khan to open Ottawa pluralism cen...

Aga Khan to open Ottawa pluralism centre, as Trudeau chopper controversy swirls

The Aga Khan returns to Ottawa today to unveil the new headquarters of an international organization that is positioning itself as an antidote of sorts to the growing strains of populism and intolerance. And if you think for one minute, the wealthy philanthropist and hereditary spiritual leader to the world's 15 million Ismaili Muslims plans to talk about that helicopter ride he gave to Justin Trudeau over the Christmas holidays, forget it.

