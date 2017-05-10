Absentees to decide vote

For the first time in British Columbia's modern history, a provincial election will be decided by the tens of thousands of absentee ballots that are usually an afterthought for most people. After advance and general voting ballots were counted on Tuesday, Christy Clark's Liberals squeaked out a minority government with 43 seats compared with the NDP's 41 and the Greens' three.

