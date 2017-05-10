Absentees to decide vote
For the first time in British Columbia's modern history, a provincial election will be decided by the tens of thousands of absentee ballots that are usually an afterthought for most people. After advance and general voting ballots were counted on Tuesday, Christy Clark's Liberals squeaked out a minority government with 43 seats compared with the NDP's 41 and the Greens' three.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Castanet.net.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toronto lawyer accuses Ontario SIU of 'whitewas...
|1 hr
|Shame
|1
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Brexx
|28
|It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13)
|17 hr
|no secret 2 tricky
|52
|Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C...
|21 hr
|Comey a KarmaCham...
|3
|'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f...
|21 hr
|Kim Jong is ILL
|1
|Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Revive the Torys eh
|17
|Motz throws Tory leadership support behind Erin...
|Wed
|who r Tools
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC