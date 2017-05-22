'Abrupt change in the weather' looming for Alberta: Environment Canada
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for most of Alberta Monday afternoon, warning "an abrupt change in the weather is coming" by the middle of the week. "A strong low pressure system is forecast to develop by Tuesday evening west of Edmonton near the BC border," the statement reads.
