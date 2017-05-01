A year after Fort McMurray experts wa...

A year after Fort McMurray experts warn more needed deal with wildfire threat

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The News

Experts warn it is only a matter of time before another community in Canada is ravaged by a sudden intense wildfire similar to the one that hit Fort McMurray. In recent years, other big wildfires have caused extensive damage in Kelowna, B.C., and Slave Lake, Alta., or seriously threatened communities, including La Ronge, Sask., and Timmins, Ont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112 Sun Underlined and ta... 2
News Federal government's position on Manitoba borde... Sun fears-of-trump 1
News Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo... Sun Meg 1
News It is an extra extraordinary event: Hydro CEO (Dec '13) Sat Zap 49
News a Million in Salaries 2 Acton via Lotto 2010 el... (Sep '10) Sat OLG 24
News 'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp... Sat Waikiki Vermin 6
News David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo... Apr 29 Fill Sheegles Wallet 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,794 • Total comments across all topics: 280,708,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC