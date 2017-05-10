a Whole body was smoking:a Kids throw...

a Whole body was smoking:a Kids throw dog into firepit in Manitoba community

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Turtle Island News

A dog has severe burns over its body after being thrown into a fire pit in a community in northern Manitoba. Katie Powell, president and founder of Save a Dog Network Canada, says two kids between 10 and 12 years old took a family's dog off a porch on Sunday and tossed him into a firepit on the Red Sucker Lake First Nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turtle Island News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chong cruises to victory (Oct '08) 7 hr Revive the Torys eh 17
News Motz throws Tory leadership support behind Erin... 8 hr who r Tools 1
News Brad Trost's Bill To Privatize CBC Fails Specta... 8 hr who r Tools 1
News Too many Canadians are unaware of wintertime ri... 10 hr River Floods there 2 1
News Countering 'grossly misinformed' opinions on Ca... 12 hr Jack 1
News Snowden Critical Of Comey Firing In Speech To C... 14 hr Trump makes enemies 2
News A list of Prince Philip's visits to Canada over... 15 hr WALK WITH YAWN 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,670 • Total comments across all topics: 280,928,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC