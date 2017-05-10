a Whole body was smoking:a Kids throw dog into firepit in Manitoba community
A dog has severe burns over its body after being thrown into a fire pit in a community in northern Manitoba. Katie Powell, president and founder of Save a Dog Network Canada, says two kids between 10 and 12 years old took a family's dog off a porch on Sunday and tossed him into a firepit on the Red Sucker Lake First Nation.
