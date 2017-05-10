'A cat and mouse game:' Beer and High street signs repeatedly stolen...
It's a decades-long game of cat and mouse: Charlottetown thieves have been repeatedly stealing the signs for Beer Street and High Street almost as quickly as city crews replace them. City public works manager Paul Johnston says people have been stealing the street signs - each located blocks from the University of Prince Edward Island - for at least 20 years.
