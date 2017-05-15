74-year-old charged with stunting in ...

74-year-old charged with stunting in Pictou County

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Nova News Now

At 5 p.m. on May 14, RCMP Eastern Traffic Services observed a car travelling at a very high rate of speed while catching up to an unmarked police vehicle on Highway 104 in Pine Tree, Pictou County, according to a press release from the RCMP. The vehicle was clocked at 165 km/h in a 110 km/hr zone, 55 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The real wedges in the Conservative leadership ... 9 hr JustUs Radio Network 1
News Elevator incident reports reveal litany of mise... 12 hr Rhoda Ambrosia - ... 4
News Trudeau 'has the right stuff' (Apr '13) 17 hr Stop Statism 6
News 'Whole body was smoking:' Kids throw dog into f... 18 hr Cooper Joe Namath 8
News Water restrictions start on May 15 in Metro Van... 19 hr Americas 1
News Municipal backlash to 'Buy American' (Jun '09) 19 hr Americas 9
News Did the Greens split the vote with the NDP? Or ... Sun Americas 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,048,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC