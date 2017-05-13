13 Conservative leadership contenders...

13 Conservative leadership contenders sought to make their mark in the race

In a brightly lit room off a busy highway in Toronto, about a dozen Conservative party workers are now seated around a square conference table, slicing open the envelopes that hold the secret of the federal party's future. With the leadership race in its waning days, thousands of ballots are pouring into the Deloitte offices in Toronto as the mail-in deadline nears.

Chicago, IL

