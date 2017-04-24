Youth use art to convey reasons to lo...

Youth use art to convey reasons to love Canada

Frances Potts, 21, works on a painting that will be on display at TTC stations around the city. The project brings youth and art together in celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary is underway.

